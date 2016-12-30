$300K settlement reached in wrongful ...

$300K settlement reached in wrongful death of Cape teen

The Lee County Sheriff's Office will have to pay out $300,000 after one of its deputies hit and killed a teenager while adjusting the brightness on his cruiser laptop screen. Austin Dukette, 15, had just started his freshman year at Mariner High School and was riding his bike along Kismet Parkway on the way to school.

