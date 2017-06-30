WTAMU Police Break Up Fight at Basketball Tournament
During the afternoon on July 1, 2017, the WTAMU Police Department responded to the First United Bank Center in Canyon on a reported fight between players on opposing basketball teams. The basketball tournament was hosted by Mid American Youth Basketball .
