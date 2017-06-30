July 4, Evening Forecast
One more evening and overnight chance for storms will move across the high plains tonight, and some of those could impact holiday festivities in Canyon. Short-term high-res models indicate a line of storms will blow through Amarillo and Canyon starting around 6-7 pm and coming to an end around 9 pm.
