Canyon Farmers Market Opening Day

The Canyon Farmers Market kicked off their season Saturday, July 1. The fourth season of the market brought plenty of fruit, vegetables, cookies, and more. Justin Trammell, Market President and owner/operator at Tir Bluen, said, "People who come out will find familiar faces back this year as well as many new local growers, artisans, and bakers.

