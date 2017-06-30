$3,000 Reward Offered After Randall C...

$3,000 Reward Offered After Randall County Steer Killed

Monday

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.L. Dempsey and local authorities are seeking information after a Angus steer was found shot to death on a ranch south of Canyon in the Texas Panhandle. A cash reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

