$3,000 Reward Offered After Randall County Steer Killed

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.L. Dempsey and local authorities are seeking information after a Angus steer was found shot to death on a ranch south of Canyon in the Texas Panhandle. A cash reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

