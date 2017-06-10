Turn Center offers summer outings for special needs children
Ethan Santana, 3, tosses a beanbag while playing a game of corn hole at the Turn Center summer outing at Dove Creek Ranch on Thursday. Austin Wesybrook, 5, and his dad Chris meet "Shillelagh" at the Turn Center summer outing at Dove Creek Ranch on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|104
|Umbarger Music Thread (May '16)
|Jun 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|Hebdiydldfslkjo
|12
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC