Stampede of summer fun kicks off with Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive

Friday Jun 2

Longhorn cattle were herded through downtown Amarillo and into the Tri-State Fairgrounds to kick off the Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo festivities. The rodeo begins today, marking the unofficial start to a run of summer activities in Amarillo and Canyon.

