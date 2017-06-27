Smorgasbord of food options await at ...

Smorgasbord of food options await at July 1 celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Amarillo.com

With more than 20 food vendors lined up in Food Truck Alley at Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration on Saturday, there will be no shortage of places for patrons to get their grub on. Fare will range from what one expects to see at fairs - funnel cakes, fried Oreos, cheeseburgers, corndogs, tornado taters, ice cream, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Thu Cutie 13
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Jun 28 ThomasA 117
Umbarger Music Thread (May '16) Jun 11 Musikologist 3
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC