Region 16 Education Service Center worker charged with possession with intent to promote child porn

A former Region 16 Education Service Center worker was arrested Thursday after a tip led to the discovery of child pornography on one of the organization's computers and a computer at the man's home. Neal Edmond Brown, 45, who was employed at Region 16 as Director of School Finance Operations prior to the arrest but whose employment has been terminated, was arrested on June 22 after the Amarillo Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 13. A Region 16 representative said it is not believed that any other employees at the office were involved with Brown in the incident.

