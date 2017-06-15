Ready to cool off yet? Canyon Aqua Pa...

Ready to cool off yet? Canyon Aqua Park will join region's water attractions

Canyon Aqua Park's first day of business has been pushed back again, with city officials now anticipating a July 1 opening. City of Canyon Assistant City Manager for Special Projects Jon Behrens had initially hoped to open the park on June 1, a week after Canyon ISD classes closed.

