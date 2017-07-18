Public meetings for week of July 18, ...

Public meetings for week of July 18, 2017

City of Canyon Commission: 5:30 p.m. City Hall, Commission Chambers, 301 16th St., Canyon. The commission will hear updates regarding water, parking, radio and tank abatement projects and ordinances, and consider and take action on a plat for Quail Creek Addition Unit No.

