Public meetings for the week of June 11, 2017

Planning and Zoning Commission: 3 p.m. City Hall, Council Chambers, third floor, 509 S.E. Seventh Ave. After a 15-minute work session, which starts at 2:45 p.m. and is open to the public, the commission will discuss a zoning change in the Wolflin Place Addition to change a specific section from a planned development and residential district to an amended planned development district. The commission also will receive the planning director's report.

