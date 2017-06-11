Public meetings for the week of June 11, 2017
Planning and Zoning Commission: 3 p.m. City Hall, Council Chambers, third floor, 509 S.E. Seventh Ave. After a 15-minute work session, which starts at 2:45 p.m. and is open to the public, the commission will discuss a zoning change in the Wolflin Place Addition to change a specific section from a planned development and residential district to an amended planned development district. The commission also will receive the planning director's report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|104
|Umbarger Music Thread (May '16)
|Jun 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|Hebdiydldfslkjo
|12
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC