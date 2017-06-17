Dalhart breaks temperature record; Am...

Dalhart breaks temperature record; Amarillo gets close

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Amarillo.com

Henry Monden 3, found releaif from the heat under a wall of water Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Memorial Park Splash Pad. The Blakely family Steve, Ashley, Gracie, 7-months and Marley 4, beat the heat Friday, June 16, 2017 by going to the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum in Canyon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 41 min Well Well 107
Umbarger Music Thread (May '16) Jun 11 Musikologist 3
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 2 Hebdiydldfslkjo 12
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC