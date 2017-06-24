Cassidy Flow

Saturday Jun 24

Cassidy Flow of Amarillo and Lee Beakley of Canyon were united in marriage at 6 p.m. on June 24, 2017, in Central Church of Christ with Austin Turner, minister, officiating. A reception was held in The Amarillo Club.

