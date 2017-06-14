Canyon remains one of Texas' safest c...

Canyon remains one of Texas' safest cities

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Amarillo.com

Canyon ranked 29th this year on SafeWise's 50 Safest Cities in Texas, a 23-spot drop from last year due to a string of auto burglaries. The City of Canyon remained on SafeWise's 50 Safest Cities in Texas, though it did drop in the site's rankings due to a string of auto burglaries in 2015.

