Canyon Farmers' Market coming July 1

Fresh, locally grown vegetables - along with local meats, soaps, jam, honey and range-free eggs - will be among the items available on the historic Randall County Courthouse square in Canyon beginning July 1. In its fourth year, the Canyon Farmers' Market offers a family-friendly environment and runs from 8 a.m. until noon each Saturday through Oct. 7. "We expect 30 vendors early and as many as 40 vendors some weeks," said Justin Trammell, Canyon Farmers Market board president. "We'll have the usual vegetables, squashes, beans, okra, tomatoes and the Gee farm from Claude always brings corn.

