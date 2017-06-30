Buster Bledsoe Live in Studio
Join the celebration at the First United Bank Center for fun, food and Award Winning Entertainment! Tickets are $10 per person during pre-sale and $15 per person at the gate. Tickets will be available at the gate or may be purchased in advance at select ticket locations in Canyon and Amarillo.
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Cutie
|13
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 28
|ThomasA
|117
|Umbarger Music Thread (May '16)
|Jun 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
