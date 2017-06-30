Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Senator, to visit Canyon on July 4
Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic Congressman challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, is spending part of his Fourth of July in Canyon. O'Rourke and his family are expected to arrive about 1 p.m. and visit the city square, where the Canyon Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Independence Day fair.
