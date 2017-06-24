10 in 10: Ten great things you won't want to miss in the next 10 days

2. GET YOUR JULY 4 KICKS: The Route 66 Heart of Amarillo Festival will offer plenty of ways to celebrate the July 4 holiday, including convenient shuttles between historic Sixth Avenue and Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration. 3. A TASTE OF WHAT'S TO COME: Get a preview of the Amarillo College Summer Youth Musical "Fiddler on the Roof" during High Noon on the Square at the Potter County Courthouse lawn, 501 S. Fillmore St. 4. SCIENCE AND HISTORY COLLIDE: Let the kids learn about combustion and celebrate Independence Day at "Explode! A Star-Spangled Celebration of Science" at the Don Harrington Discovery Center, 1200 Streit Drive.

