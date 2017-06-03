10 in 10: Ten great things you won't ...

10 in 10: Ten great things you won't want to miss in the next 10 days

Saturday Jun 3

3. JAZZ IN JUNE: Polk Street Jazz kicks off Amarillo College's June Jazz lineup this year at 7:30 p.m. south of AC's Experimental Theatre, 2211 S. Washington St. 4. BARE BONES: Catch The Skeleton Krew as part of the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Starlight Theatre summer concert schedule at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave. 5. LUNCH AND A SHOW: High Noon on the Square kicks off its 23rd year with music by Andy Chase Cundiff and hamburgers by Youngblood's Cafe on the Potter County Courthouse lawn, 501 S. Fillmore St. 6. JAM OUT IN CANYON: June Jams returns with its first show by local country band Next To Kin playing at 7:30 p.m. on The Square in Canyon 7. BEAUTY ALL AROUND YOU: Sadie's Rangers opens the summer's musical lineup with a 7:30 p.m. show at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, 1400 Streit Dr. 8. GET HOME BEFORE MIDNIGHT: Take in Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella,' featuring an ... (more)

