TxDOT: Railway Work To Close Portion Of US 87 In Canyon Detours Begin Memorial Day, Monday, May 29

Beginning Memorial Day, the Texas Department of Transportation and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work. US 87 will be closed from 6 p.m. Monday, May 29 through 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, weather permitting.

