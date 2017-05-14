Time to get wet and wild: Area offers...

Time to get wet and wild: Area offers ways to cool off as temps rise

Sunday May 14

Temperatures are sneaking into the 90s, flowers are in full bloom and area seniors are donning their caps and gowns. The first wave of waterworks opened Saturday when kids got to take advantage of Amarillo Parks and Recreation's splash pads scattered across the city.

