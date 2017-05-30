Third congregant at New Braunfels church sues former pastor
A third lawsuit has been filed in state court here accusing former Renew Ministries Pastor Terry Knighten of abusing his position to have sex with female congregants, while a related fight in federal court pits the now-defunct church against its insurer. less A third lawsuit has been filed in state court here accusing former Renew Ministries Pastor Terry Knighten of abusing his position to have sex with female congregants, while a related fight in federal court pits ... more Scroll through the gallery to see which religious figures in the Lone Star State have gotten in hot water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|May 25
|Standard Chartered
|11
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May 10
|Tim Purcell
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|May 5
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr '17
|caviDemar89
|1
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC