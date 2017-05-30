Third congregant at New Braunfels chu...

Third congregant at New Braunfels church sues former pastor

Tuesday May 23 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A third lawsuit has been filed in state court here accusing former Renew Ministries Pastor Terry Knighten of abusing his position to have sex with female congregants, while a related fight in federal court pits the now-defunct church against its insurer. less A third lawsuit has been filed in state court here accusing former Renew Ministries Pastor Terry Knighten of abusing his position to have sex with female congregants, while a related fight in federal court pits ... more Scroll through the gallery to see which religious figures in the Lone Star State have gotten in hot water.

