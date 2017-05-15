Refugio graduate sets TLU 400-meter dash record 48 minutes ago CANYON ...
Texas Lutheran University's Marquis Brown set a school record in the 400-meter dash Saturday at the West Texas A&M University Last Chance Meet. The time adjusted to altitude would be 47.01, which is the fastest NCAA Division III time in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May 10
|Tim Purcell
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|May 5
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr '17
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC