Public meetings for week of May 21, 2017
River Road Independent School District Board of Trustees: 7:30 a.m. Central Administration Building, 9500 U.S. Highway 287 North. In a special meeting, the board will select a contractor for the 2017 summer projects and authorize the superintendent or assistant superintendent to act on the district's behalf.
