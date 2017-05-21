Public meetings for week of May 21, 2017

Public meetings for week of May 21, 2017

Saturday May 20

River Road Independent School District Board of Trustees: 7:30 a.m. Central Administration Building, 9500 U.S. Highway 287 North. In a special meeting, the board will select a contractor for the 2017 summer projects and authorize the superintendent or assistant superintendent to act on the district's behalf.

