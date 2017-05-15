Public Meetings for the week of May 1...

Public Meetings for the week of May 15, 2017

Sunday May 14 Read more: Amarillo.com

Amarillo Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors: 11 a.m. Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning, Room 113, 1100 N. Forest St. After an exectuive session, the board will hear a presentation by Paul Jasin, managing director of Specialized Public Finance Inc., regarding the refinance of the 2007 bond issuance; and hear a presentation by Jay Barrett, principal of the AACAL campus.

