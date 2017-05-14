Locals Williams, Hammons headline Canyon poetry reading
Where do the classic poem "Beowulf" and Palo Duro Canyon intersect? In local author and poet Donald Mace Williams' new collection. Williams' poetry book, "Wolfe and Other Poems," tells a tale of monsters who come out of the canyon to raid a nearby ranch in the late 1800s.
