Lemur found in Canyon city limits, officials urge caution with exotic pets
"Here's a quick update on our new resident lemur... We are pleased to say her transition to life here with our two boys has been very smooth. There are no signs of aggression or stress between the animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|10
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May 10
|Tim Purcell
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|May 5
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr '17
|caviDemar89
|1
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC