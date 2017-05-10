Horticulture series planned for next ...

Horticulture series planned for next four months in Canyon Gardens, turfgrass, trees among topics

Wednesday May 10 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Randall County will offer a four-part Summer Horticulture Series to provide tips and expertise on summer gardening and landscape issues. "Our hope for this series is to provide a concentrated time each month to focus on horticulture topics valuable to homeowners," said Liz Moore, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent in Randall County.

