Horticulture series planned for next four months in Canyon Gardens, turfgrass, trees among topics

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Randall County will offer a four-part Summer Horticulture Series to provide tips and expertise on summer gardening and landscape issues. "Our hope for this series is to provide a concentrated time each month to focus on horticulture topics valuable to homeowners," said Liz Moore, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent in Randall County.

