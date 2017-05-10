Canyon ISD strategic plan to benefit ...

Canyon ISD strategic plan to benefit student achievement

Tuesday May 9 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Canyon Independent School District is sharing its plan to better accommodate its students and the future of the school district with its Vision 2020 initiative. This Vision 2020 strategic plan is an initiative that consists of over 100 committee members who are parents, teachers, community and business representatives.

