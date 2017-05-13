Canyon artist to trade paint for patients with degree from West Texas A&M
Painter Joshua Sorenson's paintbrushes might see less work as he pursues a medical career after his graduation from WT. Painter Joshua Sorenson, displaying a painting of his wife, Alexis, and daughter, will be putting down his brushes for a while and picking up a stethoscope as he pursues a medical career after graduating from West Texas A&M University todayWednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May 10
|Tim Purcell
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|May 5
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr '17
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC