Canyon artist to trade paint for patients with degree from West Texas A&M

Painter Joshua Sorenson's paintbrushes might see less work as he pursues a medical career after his graduation from WT. Painter Joshua Sorenson, displaying a painting of his wife, Alexis, and daughter, will be putting down his brushes for a while and picking up a stethoscope as he pursues a medical career after graduating from West Texas A&M University todayWednesday.

