10 in 10: Ten great things you won't want to miss in the next 10 days

2. NIGHT AT THE BALLET: Lone Star Ballet hosts "Academy Unleashed" at 7 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Buchanan St. 3. OLD BUT GOOD: Check out the Continental Antique Show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Regency Room. 4. CLASSICAL NIGH OUT: Take in the sweet sounds of "Beethoven Violin Cycle Concert 3" presented by Chamber Music Amarillo from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fibonacci Space, 3306 S.W. Sixth Ave. 5. A WELCOME REUNION: Homer's is back, and this time the annual fundraiser is celebrating 20 years with a bash that includes headliner Cody Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.