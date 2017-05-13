10 in 10: Ten great things you won't want to miss in the next 10 days
2. NIGHT AT THE BALLET: Lone Star Ballet hosts "Academy Unleashed" at 7 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Buchanan St. 3. OLD BUT GOOD: Check out the Continental Antique Show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Regency Room. 4. CLASSICAL NIGH OUT: Take in the sweet sounds of "Beethoven Violin Cycle Concert 3" presented by Chamber Music Amarillo from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fibonacci Space, 3306 S.W. Sixth Ave. 5. A WELCOME REUNION: Homer's is back, and this time the annual fundraiser is celebrating 20 years with a bash that includes headliner Cody Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May 10
|Tim Purcell
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|May 5
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr '17
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC