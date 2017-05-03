TPBA Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend
You can tour homes in multiple neighborhoods around Amarillo and Canyon including City View, The Greenways, The Colonies and Canyon East. If you are interested in touring any of the over thirty homes, you can tour from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at United Supermarkets & Pak A Sak Convenience Stores for a one time fee of $10 and children 12 and under are free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr 8
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr 7
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr 5
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar '17
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC