TPBA Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend

Friday Apr 28

You can tour homes in multiple neighborhoods around Amarillo and Canyon including City View, The Greenways, The Colonies and Canyon East. If you are interested in touring any of the over thirty homes, you can tour from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at United Supermarkets & Pak A Sak Convenience Stores for a one time fee of $10 and children 12 and under are free.

