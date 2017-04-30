Texas, Oklahoma Panhandle storm leaves thousands without power

Thousands of Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle residents are without power Sunday as the result of heavy, wet snow that brought down power lines and made road conditions hazardous, hampering repair crews who are trying to reach outage locations. In Amarillo, high winds on Sunday afternoon continue to blow down tree limbs which are bringing down power lines, bringing multiple calls to police and firefighters who are responding as able, blocking streets when necessary while waiting for Xcel personnel to arrive at the scene.

