TASB encouraging schools to partner with area businesses to give students experience
On April 27, the association held a business and education forum in Amarillo for Texas Panhandle and South Plains representatives and community members. Here, they shared how they introduce students to area careers and how other schools can improve their efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canyon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr 8
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr 7
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr 5
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar '17
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canyon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC