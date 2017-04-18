SOFTBALL: Lady Eagles dominate Plainv...

SOFTBALL: Lady Eagles dominate Plainview, 31-13

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Canyon News

The No. 11-ranked Canyon Lady Eagles dominated in every phase of the game Saturday afternoon and rode the hot-hitting of seniors Sloane Precure and Brooke Parker to a 31-13 win over Plainview in District 3-5A action.

