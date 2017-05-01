Public meetings for the week of May 1, 2017

City of Canyon Commissioners: 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, City Hall, 301 16th Ave., Canyon. Commissioners will issue proclamation for Canyon Lady Eagles basketball team; hear a consent agenda that includes final reading of resolution approving funding allocation; final reading of resolution approving funding agreement with Ruthette's; final reading of a resolution approving funding Small Business Assistance Fund; hear report from WTAMU criminal justice students; recycling update; consider a municipal community gardens use of public water resolution; public comment.

