Public meetings for the week of May 1...

Public meetings for the week of May 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Amarillo.com

City of Canyon Commissioners: 5:30 p.m., Commission Chambers, City Hall, 301 16th Ave., Canyon. Commissioners will issue proclamation for Canyon Lady Eagles basketball team; hear a consent agenda that includes final reading of resolution approving funding allocation; final reading of resolution approving funding agreement with Ruthette's; final reading of a resolution approving funding Small Business Assistance Fund; hear report from WTAMU criminal justice students; recycling update; consider a municipal community gardens use of public water resolution; public comment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 18 hr Th3 Equalizer 92
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr 8 caviardemar89 3
Earnably Apr 7 caviDemar89 1
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Apr 5 Neverkno 9
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar '17 ChartPhartss 1
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC