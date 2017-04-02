Fundraising shortfall leads United Way to cut programs

The United Way of Amarillo &Canyon announced a 31 percent cut, across the board, this week for 2016-2017 community allocations. New programs that applied for funding had to be turned away, and existing programs dropped from 33 to 26. All of this is the effect of a drop in community donations, by as much as $300,000, for United Way's annual campaign and an increase in specified donations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.