Canyon's new downtown: what was once old is new again

Canyon's Downtown Square has flourished under a mini-renaissance over the last six years, flushing the town of 15,000 with an influx of locally-owned businesses and new customers. Burrowing Owl Books opened its doors earlier this year, and Imperial Taproom founder Ben Johnson plans to open two new restaurants in The Shops on Fifth, an eight-unit brick shopping center currently under construction.

