Beilue: Sad Monkey Railroad gets a happy ending

Barbara Logan, left, and Jason Miller ring the original Sad Monkey Train bell before the unveiling of the newly restored train Thursday during a dedication ceremony held in Neblett Park. Former railroad employees Russell Kershen, from left, Jason Miller and Barbara Logan admire the old Sad Monkey Train during an unveiling of the newly restored train Thursday during a dedication ceremony held in Neblett Park.

