United Way funding fewer programs, donations down

Tuesday Mar 28

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon officials announced $1.6 million in community allocations Tuesday afternoon, compared to 2015-2016's allocations of $2.3 million. Having less money to grant this year decreased the number of programs United Way funds through community allocations from 33 to 26. Katie Noffsker, executive director for United Way, attributed the decreased funding to an overall drop in community donations, an increase in specifically designated donations, funds set aside for pledges that may not be fulfilled and the board's decision not to utilize reserve funds.

