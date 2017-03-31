STAAR testing smoother than last year for Amarillo, Canyon

Amarillo and Canyon school districts, the two largest in the Texas Panhandle, said there were no major issues as they administered the exams, officially known as the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, to high schoolers and students in grades four through eight. State officials hoped for a calm week of testing after New Jersey-based testing vendor Educational Testing Services spent more than $20 million to resolve issues that led to delivery mix ups, test glitches and grading problems.

