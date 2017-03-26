Public meetings for the week of March 26, 2017

Potter County Commissioners' Court: 9 a.m., Potter County Courthouse, 500 S. Fillmore, Amarillo. Commissioners will consider and act on vouchers; hear an insurance report, human resources report, treasurer's report; consider and approve order for the May 6 general election; preview new poll pads; consider a salary grievance committee; consider reappointment of Larry Adams to the PTC Board of Trustees; recognize Potter Co.

