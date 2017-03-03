No (more) dry county?: Group petitions for alcohol sales in rural Randall County

Parts of rural Randall County are still dry even after Canyon legalized some alcohol sales years ago, and some community members think it's hurting the area's potential growth. If Texas Petition Strategies, the petitioning group responsible for Canyon's 2014 ordinance, gets 14.2 percent of Randall County residents in Justice Precinct 1 to sign its request, a vote to legalize off-premise beer and wine sales will appear on the November 2017 ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.