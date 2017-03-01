Macyl Keith Orman, age 90, entered his Eternal Heavenly Home on February 27th, surround by his beloved family singing "I'll Fly Away" and hearing the words "Well done, thou good and faithful Servant". Known as "an officer and a gentleman", Macyl was born in Floyd County, Texas on February 13, 1927 to Minnie Alice Childress and Percy Lee Orman, farmers.

