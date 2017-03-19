Hiker injured in Palo Duro canyon
Firefighters from Canyon and Randall County and personnel from Baptist St. Anthony EMS and Texas Parks & Wildlife responded to the Palo Duro Canyon State Park on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. when a hiker was reported injured. A 23-year-old female slipped on loose rocks and fell about 100 feet from the Juniper/Cliffside Trail, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department spokesperson Stephanie Garcia, who said the entire incident took about one hour to resolve.
