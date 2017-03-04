Food establishment inspection report ...

Food establishment inspection report for Sunday, March 5, 2017

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Bi-City-County Health District, and individual reports can be viewed at its Web site, at www.ci.amarillo.tx.us/departments/environhealth/foodinspections.html Castaway's Bar &Grill, 4523 Canyon Drive; Eastridge Elementary, 1314 Evergreen St.; Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2313 S. Georgia St.; Forest Hill Elementary, 3515 E. Amarillo Blvd.; Joe Daddy's, 2108 Paramount Blvd.; La Fiesta Grande, 7415 S.W. 45th Ave.; St. Mary's Cathedral School, 1200 S. Washington St.; Taco Bell No.

