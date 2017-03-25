Food establishment inspection report for March 26, 2017
The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Bi-City-County Health District, and individual reports can be viewed at its Web site, at www.ci.amarillo.tx.us/departments/environhealth/foodinspections.html Ice Cream Campuzano, 1409 N. Lincoln St.; Rolling Hills Elementary School, 2800 W. Cherry Ave.; World Market, 3350 S. Soncy Road; Eat Rite Health Food, 2425 W. Interstate 40; Sweet Creations 2618 Wolflin Ave. Browns Playhouse Day Care Center, 605 Fourth St., Canyon.
