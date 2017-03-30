Canyon's $6 million aquatic center ge...

Canyon's $6 million aquatic center gets ready for summertime opening

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

With spring break in the rearview mirror, the City of Canyon is looking ahead to summer vacation and its $6 million water park's grand opening. The 7,590-square foot aquatic center will include a six-lane lap pool spanning 3.5 feet to 12 feet deep, two 25-foot slides , a lazy river and a zero-entry children's play area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar 6 ChartPhartss 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb '17 seismos 3
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Feb '17 Lova 8
shelly buckaloo Feb '17 CityEmployee 2
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Feb '17 devlin 17
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,993,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC