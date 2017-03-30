Canyon's $6 million aquatic center gets ready for summertime opening

With spring break in the rearview mirror, the City of Canyon is looking ahead to summer vacation and its $6 million water park's grand opening. The 7,590-square foot aquatic center will include a six-lane lap pool spanning 3.5 feet to 12 feet deep, two 25-foot slides , a lazy river and a zero-entry children's play area.

