Canyon ISD to partner with Bell, Pantex to develop manufacturing academy
Canyon Independent School District on Wednesday announced a new manufacturing academy it will develop in partnership with Bell Helicopter and the Pantex Plant. The academy will offer high schoolers a chance to earn a semester's worth of college credit and earn welding and occupational safety certifications, said Cameron Rosser, Canyon ISD's executive director of curriculum and professional development.
