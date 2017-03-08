Canyon ISD to partner with Bell, Pant...

Canyon ISD to partner with Bell, Pantex to develop manufacturing academy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Amarillo.com

Canyon Independent School District on Wednesday announced a new manufacturing academy it will develop in partnership with Bell Helicopter and the Pantex Plant. The academy will offer high schoolers a chance to earn a semester's worth of college credit and earn welding and occupational safety certifications, said Cameron Rosser, Canyon ISD's executive director of curriculum and professional development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canyon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar 6 ChartPhartss 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb 27 seismos 3
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Feb 26 Lova 8
shelly buckaloo Feb 26 CityEmployee 2
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Feb 24 devlin 17
See all Canyon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canyon Forum Now

Canyon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canyon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Canyon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC